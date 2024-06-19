Reggaeton star Don Omar says he's cancer-free a day after revealing diagnosis

Reggaeton star Don Omar announced Tuesday he is cancer-free one day after he revealed his diagnosis.

"Today I woke up cancer-free and grateful," the Puerto Rican artist wrote in Spanish on social media. "Thank you for your good wishes, prayers and thousands of messages. My operation was a success and now I have to recover."

The 46-year-old, whose real name is William Omar Landrón Rivera, said Monday on social media that he was battling cancer and posted a picture of his hospital wristband. He did not disclose further details.

Don Omar is set to start the second leg of his Back to Reggaeton, which has stops in Los Angeles and Ontario in August.

The singer garnered mainstream success with the songs "Dile," "Pobre Diabla" and "Dale Don Dale." His other recognizable songs include "Danza Kudro" and "Salió El Sol."