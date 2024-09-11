Donald Trump in ABC presidential debate again denies involvement in Project 2025

During Tuesday evening's consequential ABC News presidential debate, Vice President Kamala Harris criticized former President Donald Trump for what she says is his involvement in Project 2025, a 922-page playbook of controversial policy proposals put together by the Heritage Foundation intended to guide the next conservative administration.

Trump denied involvement in Project 2025, saying he had "nothing to do with it" and that he has not read it, despite the playbook being authored by dozens of former members of his administration, including former cabinet secretaries and West Wing aides. Speaking at a Heritage event in April 2022, Trump said: "This is a great group and they're going to lay the groundwork and detail plans for exactly what our movement will do... when the American people give us a colossal mandate to save America."

MORE: Fact-checking Harris and Trump's 1st presidential debate

In the debate, Trump said, "I have nothing to do as she knows better than anyone, I have nothing to do with Project 2025. That is out there. I have not read it. I don't want to read it, purposely. I'm not going to read it," he said.

He attributed Project 2025 to a "group of people that got together."

"They came up with some ideas, I guess, some good, some bad," he said. "But it makes no difference. I have nothing to do. Everybody knows I'm an open book."

Tying Trump to Project 2025 has been a big part of the Harris campaign strategy, and she's already done so a few times during this debate. Polls have consistently shown the plan and its proposals are widely unpopular, so it's no surprise that Trump is disavowing it yet again.

Click here to take a look at the latest stories and videos about the 2024 presidential election.