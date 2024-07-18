Woodstock woman hopes to show solidarity with Trump by giving away American flag ear bandages at RNC

'We all dodged a bullet 'cause this wasn't a mourning session ... We are celebrating President Trump's life,' Tirio said

MILWAUKEE (WLS) -- A McHenry County woman is handing out ear bandages that look like American flags to delegates at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Throughout the convention this week, people have been seen wearing ear bandages in solidarity with former President Donald Trump, after he was shot in the ear over the weekend.

Now, a Woodstock delegate, Karen Tirio, is going an extra step.

She's handing out 1,500 bandages that look like American flags.

They say "Trump 2024" on them.

She said a lot of people have been trying to take one as a souvenir.

But, she has a vision of 1,500 people wearing them Thursday night, as Trump makes his speech.

"Because the American spirit, the American flag says we rise up above our injuries. And getting a little emotional, but yeah, we all dodged a bullet 'cause this wasn't a mourning session. Because, you know, we are not mourning. We are celebrating President Trump's life," Tirio said.

Tirio said she has a contact in the Trump campaign, who will tell the former president about the bandages, and the meaning behind them.