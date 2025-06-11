3rd man convicted in killing of 2-year-old in 2017 Valentine's Day shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been convicted in the killing of a 2-year-old boy on Valentine's Day 2017.

Lavontay White, 2, was killed along with his uncle who Chicago police believe was the intended target.

A pregnant woman was also hurt and lost her unborn child in the shooting.

The shooting happened in the 2300-block of South Kenneth Avenue in North Lawndale.

Doniel Harris was one of the three men charged in the deadly shooting.

Nearly eight years after the triple shooting, Harris was convicted by a jury on four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, according to court records.

Devon Swan and Jeremy Ellis are facing first degree murder and attempted murder charges.

Swan pled guilty in October 2023 to conspiracy to commit murder. He's still awaiting sentencing.

Ellis pled guilty to murder and was sentenced to 50 years.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

