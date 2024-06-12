Alderman Brian Hopkins to propose 8 p.m. curfew for unaccompanied minors in parts of downtown

Alderman Brian Hopkins is set to propose an 8 p.m. downtown Chicago curfew for minors without adults in parts of the Central Business District.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Most of the neighbors ABC7 spoke with say they are in favor of setting an earlier downtown curfew.

Alderman Brian Hopkins, who represents the 2nd Ward, says in light of the recent crime in his ward, this is one way to help prevent and put a stop to more violence.

"Summer's just beginning, and we've had a couple incidents already where some crime has occurred. We've got to put a stop to it," Hopkins said.

Hopkins is preparing to introduce an ordinance to set an earlier curfew for parts of downtown.

The proposal follows a recent attack on a couple in Streeterville that led to charges against a 17-year-old and 14-year-old.

"We're off to a bad start in the summer right now. That wasn't the first incident, and unfortunately, we're seeing more and more incidents on the beach involving weapons confiscation. Things are getting bad out there, and we have to respond," Hopkins said.

Currently, the city enforces a 10 p.m. curfew for minors.

Hopkins' proposal would move the curfew up to 8 p.m., preventing minors from being in the downtown area without the supervision of an adult.

"It's really hard to defend the idea of say a 14-year-old being out with no supervision, no adults downtown at 10 o'clock at night. What good can come from that?" Hopkins said.

Streeterville residents ABC7 spoke with say the earlier curfew would help bring safety not just for neighbors, but also for the teenagers impacted by the proposal.

"There is a lot going on with teens being out in large groups and they're not being any supervision and I think having police being that only supervision, I don't think seems to be working well. I don't think it's being responded well by teens," said Taylor, a local resident.

Hopkins says the proposal will be introduced in Chicago City Council on Wednesday, and the next step will be a hearing.