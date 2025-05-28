Man charged with shooting at people from Loop sidewalk grate, Chicago police say

A man was arrested after a shooting in the Loop on Memorial Day, according to Chicago police.

A man was arrested after a shooting in the Loop on Memorial Day, according to Chicago police.

A man was arrested after a shooting in the Loop on Memorial Day, according to Chicago police.

A man was arrested after a shooting in the Loop on Memorial Day, according to Chicago police.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting at people from a downtown sidewalk grate on Monday, Chicago police said.

Police on Tuesday said 24-year-old Chicago man Rayvon Savary is charged with aggravated discharged of a firearm and possession of discharge of weapon.

He was also cited for trespassing on CTA property.

Police said around 8 a.m. on Memorial Day, Savary allegedly entered a restricted underground CTA area near the Red Line station at State and Lake streets.

He then took out a gun and fired shots upward at two men who were walking on the sidewalk. No one was hurt.

Video shows police and a SWAT team surrounding the grate outside Chick-fil-A, across the street from ABC7's State Street studio.

Officers took Savary into custody about an hour after the shooting happened, police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood