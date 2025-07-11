Cavaliers Drum and Bugle Corps preparing for home show at Benedictine University

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A local drum and bugle corps is making Chicago Proud, continuing a long legacy of performing arts around the nation.

The Cavaliers were back in town ahead of their home show at Benedictine University in Lisle, Illinois.

So much history comes with the Cavaliers Drum and Bugle Corps and their 77 years of dominance in performances across the country.

Also known as the "Green Machine," they got in some practice Friday ahead of Saturday's show at Benedictine University. It's a brotherhood that gives them guidance for a lifetime.

The tap of a drum, the sound of a horn line and the majestic wave of the color guard. Those are just a few of the many specials acts of the Cavaliers, a drum and bugle corps with a long-standing history of building up young men through their passion.

Personal accountability, time management, just an intrinsic work ethic you cannot get anywhere else. Will Collavitti, drum major

Once founded as a Boy Scout troop in 1948 by Don Warren, it is now carrying on that legacy with their performing arts in a summer tour across the country.

"We really focus on not just the craft of marching acts of drum core ok moving and playing but developing them as young people and building strengths that will serve them for their lifetime," director Daniel Belcher said.

The Cavaliers are in the beginning of their summer tour, grinding through these hot summer days with rehearsals that last for hours.

"It's exciting we have lots of fun moments, whether it's on the bus laughing as a color guard or on the field, getting through the hard moments, pushing through the heat, pushing through the wind and the elements," color guard member Devin Hairston said.

It's all about the details as they prepare for big performances.

"All the alumni coming out to support us 77 years," marimba player Haydn Veith said. "That's so many alumni, and they're always willing to pour back into us, so it's a big deal for us we're excited."

The corps is made up of 160 young men from all around the United States who have to audition to be a part of the group. They make more than 20 stops across the country before competing at Drum Corps International World Championship Finals in Indianapolis in August. With that comes some fun along the way in the brotherhood.

"I'm out here with my friends, and we're just working really hard, and it's fraternal," horn player Kenny Hunter said. "So it's almost like a frat party, but just the entire summer."

Once the young men pass 21 years old, they age out of the corps, but they take lifelong lessons with them.

"Personal accountability, time management, just an intrinsic work ethic you cannot get anywhere else," drum major Will Collavitti said.

The guys are hyped up for Saturday's performance in front of all the alumni. It will begin at 6 p.m. at Benedictine university.

