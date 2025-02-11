DuPage County lawmakers to vote whether to remove Henry Hyde's name from courthouse

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- DuPage County lawmakers are expected to vote Tuesday on whether to remove Henry Hyde's name from the county courthouse.

The controversy has to do with abortion.

Henry Hyde was a Republican who served Illinois' 6th Congressional District for more than 30 years.

While he was bipartisan on certain issues such as gun control and the family medical leave act, he opposed abortion.

He helped write the Hyde Amendment, which denies abortion access to poor women on Medicaid.

After he passed, the DuPage County Courthouse was renamed after him.

Tuesday, the DuPage County Board will meet to vote on removing Hyde's name from the courthouse and other related offices in Wheaton.

With a Democratic majority, the proposal will most likely pass.

"This is different because we are in Illinois, because we are a state that solidly values women's health care and it has been under attack," Deb Conroy, DuPage County Co-Chair, said. "That's why I believe this is important."

The DuPage County GOP Chair Kevin Coyne disagrees with removing Hyde's name.

"Henry Hyde was a titanic political figure in DuPage County for many, many years, He did a lot of wonderful things for our country and for our state over 30 plus years in Congress. He was a bipartisan gentleman, had a lot of support, a lot of friends on the other side of the aisle. He strikes me as the kind of official that we should be looking to model ourselves after."

The DuPage County Board will meet Tuesday at 10 a.m. If the resolution passes, the Hyde family will be given a plaque.