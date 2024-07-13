Driver killed, child critically hurt in DLSD crash; southbound lanes closed near Kenwood: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive left a driver dead and a child critically injured early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened in the 4600-block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Kenwood neighborhood just before 3:30 a.m.

Police said a driver, identified only as male, was driving in the southbound lanes when a tire blew out and he lost control of the vehicle before striking a tree.

The driver, who suffered multiple injuries, was transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said an 11-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, suffered blunt-force trauma to his head and body. He was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

Southbound lanes are closed in the area as CPD's Major Accidents Unit investigates. Police did not immediately provide further information.