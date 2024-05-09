DuSable Lake Shore Drive construction continues downtown; work set to begin on Far North Side

DuSable Lake Shore Drive road construction is continuing on a bridge near Wacker Drive while lane resurfacing will begin on Far North Side on May 13.

DuSable Lake Shore Drive road construction is continuing on a bridge near Wacker Drive while lane resurfacing will begin on Far North Side on May 13.

DuSable Lake Shore Drive road construction is continuing on a bridge near Wacker Drive while lane resurfacing will begin on Far North Side on May 13.

DuSable Lake Shore Drive road construction is continuing on a bridge near Wacker Drive while lane resurfacing will begin on Far North Side on May 13.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A lower part of DuSable Lake Shore Drive in downtown is now closed for repairs.

Work will also begin soon on parts of DLSD on the Far North Side.

The downtown construction work impacts the northbound lanes of DLSD from Wacker Drive to Illinois Street.

The closure is expected to last a week, but there will be detours in place in the meantime.

Beginning May 13 on the Far North Side on DLSD, work will be done on the northbound lanes from Lawrence Avenue to Hollywood Avenue, and on the southbound lanes from Hollywood Avenue to LaSalle Drive.

The following lane closures will be in effect, according to CDOT:

From May 13 to May 17, two northbound lanes between Lawrence and Hollywood Avenues will be closed to traffic daily from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. One lane will remain closed continuously throughout the week.

From May 20 to May 24, two southbound lanes between Hollywood Avenue and LaSalle Drive will be closed to traffic daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. One lane will remain closed continuously throughout the week.

The Chicago Department of Transportation is also repairing the pavement between Roosevelt Road and 31st Street.

Scheduled Lane Closures:

May 6 - May 20: Northbound lane closures will be in effect. One lane will remain closed from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. daily; three lanes will be closed during working hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 20 - June 3: Southbound lane closures will be in effect. Two lanes will be closed from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. daily; three lanes will be closed during daytime working hours between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

June 3 - June 17: Northbound lane closures will be in effect. Two lanes will be closed from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. daily; three lanes will be closed during daytime working hours between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

CDOT says scheduled are subject to change due to weather and other emergencies.