E2 nightclub building where 21 died in 2003 will not be torn down: Chicago Landmark Commission

The E2 nightclub building, where 21 died in a 2003 stampede on South Michigan in Chicago, will not be torn down, the Landmark Commission said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago building that was the site of a deadly nightclub tragedy will not be torn down.

On Thursday, the Chicago Landmarks Commission made its final decision, denying a request to demolish the former E2 nightclub.

In 2003, there was a stampede at the club, after someone used pepper spray. Twenty one people died.

Families of the victims have said they want the building torn down and a memorial built in its place. But the Landmarks Commission voted Thursday to preserve the building because of its connection to the city's historic Motor Row District.

It was built as a showroom for automobiles along Michigan Avenue, marking Chicago's involvement in developing the American auto industry.

The building at 2347 S. Michigan Ave. has been vacant since the disaster.

A developer purchased the Motor Row building in 2021, and wanted to replace it with a 21-story development.