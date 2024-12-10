65-year-old East Chicago man killed after freight train hits car: police

One person is dead after a freight train and car crash at Euclid and Chicago avenues in East Chicago, Indiana, CSX Transportation said.

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- The man killed when a freight train hit his vehicle in northwest Indiana Monday afternoon has been identified.

Edwin Lebron, 65, of East Chicago was pronounced dead on the scene, East Chicago police said.

Police responded about 3:10 p.m. to the CSX Railroad Crossing at 4600 Euclid Ave. for a report of a crash.

When officers arrived, they found a green Toyota Corolla with severe damage to its driver's side, approximately 150 feet east of the railroad crossing.

Police said Lebron was driving north in the 4600-block of Euclid, when he bypassed the lowered crossing gates, and the train hit him.

The train's crew was uninjured.

The Traffic Division of the East Chicago Police Department is investigating.