17-year-old boy found shot to death at East Chicago, Indiana apartment complex: coroner

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- A teenage boy was found shot to death at an apartment complex in Northwest Indiana on Friday morning, officials said.
A team with the Lake County Coroner's Office responded to the 3800-block of Commonwealth Avenue in East Chicago just after 11:30 a.m. Friday.
The coroner's office said a 17-year-old boy, identified as Justin Charleston, was found dead from gunshot wounds.
Charleston's death was ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.
A forensic autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.