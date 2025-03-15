17-year-old boy found shot to death at East Chicago, Indiana apartment complex: coroner

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- A teenage boy was found shot to death at an apartment complex in Northwest Indiana on Friday morning, officials said.

A team with the Lake County Coroner's Office responded to the 3800-block of Commonwealth Avenue in East Chicago just after 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The coroner's office said a 17-year-old boy, identified as Justin Charleston, was found dead from gunshot wounds.

Charleston's death was ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.

A forensic autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.