EasyJet plane evacuated after passenger's vape explodes

This video has no audio. An easyJet flight from Crete, Greece to London, UK was evacuated Tuesday, after a passenger's vape exploded.

This video has no audio. An easyJet flight from Crete, Greece to London, UK was evacuated Tuesday, after a passenger's vape exploded.

This video has no audio. An easyJet flight from Crete, Greece to London, UK was evacuated Tuesday, after a passenger's vape exploded.

This video has no audio. An easyJet flight from Crete, Greece to London, UK was evacuated Tuesday, after a passenger's vape exploded.

HERAKLION, Crete -- Passengers on an easyJet flight from Greece to the UK were forced to evacuate using emergency slides after a vape exploded inside a carry-on bag on Tuesday.

Malachi Griffith said he was on flight EZY8261 from Heraklion, Crete, and was preparing to depart for London, when he heard "fizzing noises."

"I could smell and see smoke coming towards us from the front of the plane. So, I asked my dad, 'Is this protocol?' Then, a girl ran down the aisle with a bag, with smoke out of it, and then there was a cracking noise, which was the sound of the flames, which caused panic," he told Storyful.

SEE ALSO: United Airlines flight from Cancun to Chicago diverted after passenger hurt during severe turbulence

He told Storyful he filmed video of him and his father evacuating the plane using the emergency slides.

In a statement, easyJet confirmed the flight was evacuated due to a fire in a passenger's cabin bag.

"Fire services attended the aircraft and cabin crew evacuated the aircraft in line with procedures. Customers were looked after in the terminal while a replacement aircraft and crew were arranged to fly customers home later the same day. Safety is our highest priority," it said.