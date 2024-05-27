Edens Expressway shooting in Chicago leaves 1 wounded, ISP

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was wounded in a shooting on the Edens Expressway in Chicago Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting took place at about 1:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 north of the split with I-90.

Police said the victim was traveling north on I-94 when several loud bangs were heard. The victim suffered a graze wound and the vehicle was also struck.

Lanes were closed for the investigation and have since reopened.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and further details were not immediately available.

