WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Edens Expressway shooting in Chicago leaves 1 wounded, ISP

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, May 27, 2024 12:01PM
1 shot on Edens Expressway in Chicago: ISP
Illinois State Police said one person was wounded in a shooting on the Edens Expressway in Chicago Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was wounded in a shooting on the Edens Expressway in Chicago Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting took place at about 1:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 north of the split with I-90.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said the victim was traveling north on I-94 when several loud bangs were heard. The victim suffered a graze wound and the vehicle was also struck.

Lanes were closed for the investigation and have since reopened.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and further details were not immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW