Suburban educators hope to decrease back-to-school anxiety as classes begin

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- It may still be summer weather for a while, but for Schaumburg High School students, summer break is officially over.

District 211 is one of a number of suburban school districts starting classes this week, ready or not.

Elmhurst School Supt. Dr. Keisha Campbell is not only preparing her teachers and staff for back to school, but she is also a parent, making sure her daughters, including a new middle schooler, are ready to go back.

"One of the things we do in our family is emphasize the community connection to let her know she's not alone," Campbell said.

Educators say it is normal for students to feel anxious about school, whether it is a new school or just a new school year.

"All of us reach equilibrium, and summer becomes the norm. And all of a sudden, you go back to school. It's about relearning routines," said Elmhurst University Education School Dean Samima Hadi-Tabassum.

Elmhurst teachers are having an institute day on Monday, brushing up on their own education and getting ready to welcome students on Wednesday. And while a lot of students are excited to be back with their friends, there are others who have some anxiety.

"You do have a handful of students coming back that, the high stakes of high school, worry about colleges, or just not feeling comfortable coming back to school," said Elmhurst Community Unit School District Director of Student Services Colleen Cook.

At York High School, they are set up for a big back-to-school bash on Monday night. They hope to increase excitement about back to school and decrease anxiety.