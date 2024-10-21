Early voting expands in Illinois, including to Chicago wards sites

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early voting is expanding across the Chicago area just two weeks away from Election Day.

Starting Monday, Chicago residents can now go to any early voting site in the city across all 50 wards to cast their ballot.

Voting also expands in surrounding counties including suburban Cook, DuPage, McHenry, Will, Kane, and Lake County Illinois.

Beginning at 9 a.m., suburban voters can vote early, at more than 50 polling locations in village halls, community centers, and courthouses across the suburbs.

Typically, experts say, about 50% of people vote before Election Day, either in person or by mail.

If you are going to vote by mail, election officials urge you to do it now, so you have time to return your ballot.

All requests to vote by mail must be submitted by October 31st... and ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, November 5.

If you still need to register to vote, you can do so in-person through Election Day at select polling sites.