Elgin family says undocumented man who had not committed any crimes taken into custody

ELGIN, Ill (WLS) -- A suburban family said a man living in the U.S. without legal permission, who had not committed any crimes, was taken into custody Tuesday.

It happened as U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement entered a home to serve an arrest warrant, reportedly looking for a different man at the home.

The fugitive task force forced its way into an Elgin home, battering down the door.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were not with them.

Family members in the home asked to see a warrant, but said the officers never showed them one.

The family said the officers told them they were looking for a relative wanted for a parole violation, but he doesn't live there.

They said while the officers were in the home, they took the suspect's father into custody.

They claim he is living in the U.S. without legal permission.

SEE ALSO: Mayor reaffirms Chicago's welcoming city status amid ICE raids; at least 100 arrested in area

"I saw they were taking my Dad through the side door. He was already in handcuffs; so, I didn't know much," daughter Janeth Lopez said.

His family said their father has been in the U.S. for some 24 years, and has never so much as gotten a traffic ticket. Now, they are trying to find out where he is and what happens next. Immigration rights activists are questioning the legality of some of the actions Tuesday.

"There are serious issues raised with some of the videos we've seen on social media, particularly violations of Fourth Amendment rights," Elgin immigration attorney Jasmine Pedroza said.

Less than an hour later nearby, officers, including ICE, smashed a car window to take another man into custody.

After asking the man in the passenger seat to get out of the car, the window was smashed in Elgin early Tuesday morning.

The man was on the phone with his wife as it was happening.

"They violated his rights. I mean why are they going into houses, breaking doors down, windows? It's not right," his wife said.