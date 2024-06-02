Elgin murder-suicide: 3 dead after shooting at west suburban home, police say

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people are dead after a double murder-suicide shooting in the west suburbs, police said.

Elgin police said officers responded to the 100-block of South State Street around 2 p.m. Thursday after a caller reported not seeing their neighbors for an extended period of time.

Officers forced entry into the home and found three people who appeared to be dead for some time. They also found a gun next to one of those people, who had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Kane County Coroner's Office conducted autopsies on Friday and confirmed that all three people died from gunshot wounds, one of which was self-inflicted. The coroner has not released their identities.

Police asked anyone with information to call 847-289-2600 or to text a tip, send a message to 847411. Please include "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text along with the message and/or tip information. You can also visit www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more crime tip options.

