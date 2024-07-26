Elgin police shoot, kill dog that was attacking owners while on a walk

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A dog was killed after attacking its owners, who suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, in Elgin, police said Thursday.

Witnesses said the man and woman were walking their dog, which appeared to get agitated by another dog.

The incident prompted a massive emergency response on High Street near Worth Avenue just before 5 p.m. Witnesses said the dog got angry at another passing dog before turning on its owners and attacking them.

"It attacked both the owners and finally grabbed the woman's arm and it got both of her arms and tore down to the bone. It was pretty bad," said witness Mark Freshour.

Freshour said when officers arrived, they tried to pull the dog off them woman but it wouldn't release its grip.

"There was no way to get that dog to turn loose, it was clamped on so hard. They were trying for five minutes to get the dog off. Police got here, they had to shoot," he said.

Police said one of their officers shot and killed the dog, and officers immediately rendered first aid before transporting the man and woman to a nearby hospital. Freshour said he believes the police intervention helped to save the woman's life.

"I'm sure they did. She would have bled out. She was bleeding in so many places, it was awful," he said.