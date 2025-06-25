19-year-old Chicago man charged in shooting on Illinois State University campus, police say

NORMAL, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago man is facing charges for a shooting that happened on the Illinois State University campus back in April.

The Illinois State University Police Department said U.S. Marshals helped arrest 19-year-old Emir Thomas on Tuesday.

Thomas is facing Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery-Discharge of a Firearm, and Aggravated Unlawful Possession of a Weapon charges in connection with the shooting, which happened at the campus in Normal on April 27.

Police said a person who does not attend ISU was shot in the Bone Student Center, located on West Locust Street, during a fight between two groups of people around 7:40 p.m. that evening. That person was not seriously hurt.

Thomas has no affiliation with Illinois State University, police said.

Police said Thomas is the same man who ISUPD was searching for just days after the shooting, calling him a person of interest at the time.

