Employee charged in murder of Crestwood trucking company CEO, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Teeam
Sunday, March 16, 2025 1:30PM
An employee is being accused of killing the CEO of ATG Truckload, Dane Koteski, and setting the business on fire in Crestwood, Illinois.

CRESTWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged in the murder of a suburban trucking company CEO, police said.

On March 5th, police responded to heavy smoke coming from ATG Truckload, located at 13835 S. Kostner Ave., Crestwood police said.

As firefighters extinguished the flames, a body was found in the building.

Dane Koteski, 46, was found stabbed to death on the second floor. He was the CEO of ATG Truckload.

His death was ruled a homicide, and Crestwood police began an arson investigation.

Josif Suclea was identified as a suspect in the case. Police said he was an employee of the trucking company. Investigators believe it was a targeted attack.

He was arrested at a truck stop in Holland, Michigan the next morning.

On Saturday, March 16, Suclea was charged with first degree murder. He was scheduled for a bond hearing on Sunday.

Friends say Koteski worked in trucking for many years, and was well-loved and very generous.

According to the organizer of a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his family, including his 13-year-old son, Koteski was well-known in the Serbian community for his kindness and generosity.

