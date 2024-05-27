Grilled marinated salmon and watermelon, feta salad recipes for Memorial Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the weather starts to warmup, grills start to fire up.

Jennifer Goolsby, wife of an ABC7 Chicago director loves tinkering in the kitchen.

She shared her grilled marinated salmon with watermelon and feta salad recipes on Memorial Day.

Marinated Salmon Recipe

Marinade ingredients:

- 2 cups of soy sauce

- Half a cupe cup of brown sugar

- 2 tablesoons of honey

- 1 tablespoon of minced garlic

- 2 tablespoon of grated ginger

- Juice of 2 limes

- 1/4 cup of toasted sesame seeds

- 1/4 cup of oil-sesame or olive oil

- 1/4 cup of thinly chopped green onions

- Half a tablespoon of cornstarch dissolved in water

- 2 tablespoons of toasted sesame seeds

Easy out ingredient substitutions: Use minced garlic in a jar and ginger stir-in paste to speed things up on a busy night.

1. Whisk all the ingredients together in a small bowl. Pour 1/2 into a Ziplock storage bag with salmon and marinade until ready to cook. Tip: freeze bag with salmon and marinade for dinner another day.

2. Take reserved 1/2 and transfer the mixture to a small saucepan.

3. Pour a small amount of marinade into a jar with a lid, add cornstarch and shake.

4. Add cornstarch mixture into saucepan and heat the sauce over low heat until the sugar begins to dissolve and sauce thickens.

5. Once salmon is cooked, drizzle sauce onto salmon and sprinkle toasted sesame seeds on top.

Watermelon Feta Mint Salad

- 1/2 cubed seedless watermelon

- 1/2 cup of crumbled feta

- 1/4-1/2 cup of thinly sliced red onion

- 15 mint leaves thinly sliced

- Drizzle of Balsamic glaze

- Malden Salt Flakes

Place first four items into a bowl and drizzle balsamic glaze on top. Sprinkle with salt flakes and pepper.