Woman arrested for threatening shooting at Des Plaines elementary school on TikTok, police say

Esmeralda Vargas has been arrested for allegedly threatening a shooting at North Elementary School in Des Plaines in a TikTok video, police said.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- An 18-year-old woman is accused of threatening a shooting at an elementary school.

Police said they first became aware of the threats made toward North Elementary School in Des Plaines in September.

There was an anonymous tip about a post on TikTok. The poster said the Uvalde, Texas school shooter was their "idol," and they threatened to "shoot up" North Elementary.

Investigators submitted a search warrant to TikTok, and that led them to 18-year-old Esmeralda Vargas, a former student at the school.

Vargas was arrested this week and charged with felony disorderly conduct, police said.

No further information was immediately available.