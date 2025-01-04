24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Woman arrested for threatening shooting at Des Plaines elementary school on TikTok, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, January 4, 2025 12:44AM
Suburban woman arrested for TikTok school shooting threat: Police
Esmeralda Vargas has been arrested for allegedly threatening a shooting at North Elementary School in Des Plaines in a TikTok video, police said.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- An 18-year-old woman is accused of threatening a shooting at an elementary school.

Police said they first became aware of the threats made toward North Elementary School in Des Plaines in September.

There was an anonymous tip about a post on TikTok. The poster said the Uvalde, Texas school shooter was their "idol," and they threatened to "shoot up" North Elementary.

Investigators submitted a search warrant to TikTok, and that led them to 18-year-old Esmeralda Vargas, a former student at the school.

Vargas was arrested this week and charged with felony disorderly conduct, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

