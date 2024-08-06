2 men injured in separate Evanston shootings minutes apart: police

Two other men were injured in a third shooting on Monday night, Evanston police said.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- North suburban police are investigating two shootings that happened within a matter of minutes on Tuesday afternoon.

Evanston police responded to the 1700- to 1800-block of Dempster Street at about 3 p.m.

There, officers found a man who had been shot. The Evanston Fire Department transported him to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The offender fled the scene northbound, on foot.

About 30 minutes later, officers responded to the 1700-block of Dodge Avenue, where they found another man who had been shot.

Evanston fire took the victim, shot in his hand, to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

No one is in custody in connection with either shooting.

Traffic was closed for several hours at both scenes, and police advised the public to avoid those areas.

Police said they do not believe those two shootings or the one that happened Monday night are connected to each other.