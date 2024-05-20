WATCH LIVE

Expert Craig Bolanos shares ways to save $800 over course of a year

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, May 20, 2024 11:14AM
Financial expert Craig Bolanos, CEO of Wealth Management Group is back with four easy tips to save over $800 in the course of a year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's time for Money Saving Mondays and many of us have a problem saving money, especially when things are tight.

Craig says one obvious way to save money is opening a savings account, which earn more interest than checking accounts. He also said setting up an automatic transfer from a checking account to a savings account of just $5 a week means you will put away $260 by the end of the year.

Craig says Americans spend an average of $64 a month on four streaming services. Cutting just one out will save you $15 a month, which is $180 a year.

Cutting out just one takeout meal or two high-end coffee drinks a month can save another $12 a month, or an extra $144 a year.

Craig also recommends search for alternatives for insurance and even calling your current provider. He says you can save up to 20% a month, which can add up to $240 over a year.

All of that adds up to $824 a year.

