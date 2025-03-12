Family, friends, politicians celebrate life of Jerry 'Iceman' Butler during South Side memorial

The life of Jerry Butler was celebrated Wednesday at a memorial planned by his family.

The life of Jerry Butler was celebrated Wednesday at a memorial planned by his family.

The life of Jerry Butler was celebrated Wednesday at a memorial planned by his family.

The life of Jerry Butler was celebrated Wednesday at a memorial planned by his family.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The life of Jerry Butler was celebrated Wednesday at a memorial planned by his family.

The celebration at Apostolic Faith Church in Bronzeville had to have music.

Members of "The Honorable Jerry Butler The Iceman's Band" performed at the memorial for the legendary R &B singer.

The young man from Sunflower, Mississippi went from living in Chicago's Cabrini-Green as a child to stages around the world.

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and, motivated by the election of former Chicago Mayor Harold Washington, transitioned into his second career.

Butler was a Cook County commissioner for over three decades, serving the 3rd District.

"He was instrumental in ensuring health care for the district and beyond. His work uplifted countless lives, and his influence will continue to reverberate across Cook County," 3rd District Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry said.

"Whether on-stage or in the boardroom, he carried himself with grace, always advocating for the people," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said.

"The guy would give you the shirt off back, the last dime in his pocket and food off his table, and give advice as much as you can handle it, amen," Cook County Circuit Court Judge Timothy W Wright III said.

"Not only do have his memories, we also have his music. His spirit has become part of the rain, the sun, the flowers," former Chicago Alderman Dorothy Tillman said.

Butler and his wife, Annette, who died in 2019, had two sons.

Wednesday's service was put together by his sons, who briefly thanked all who came, and Butler's former backup singer, Terisa Griffin.

Wednesday was a memorial.

Butler's caregiver organized a wake and funeral last week, as the caretaker has power of attorney.

While the family struggles with this issue and considers options, Wednesday was about honoring the man who influenced so many musicians, politicians and fans around the world.