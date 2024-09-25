Family marks what would have been 32nd birthday of USPS worker missing nearly 6 years from Chatham

Family marked what would have been the 32nd birthday of Kierra Coles, a USPS worker missing nearly 6 years from Chatham in Chicago.

Family marked what would have been the 32nd birthday of Kierra Coles, a USPS worker missing nearly 6 years from Chatham in Chicago.

Family marked what would have been the 32nd birthday of Kierra Coles, a USPS worker missing nearly 6 years from Chatham in Chicago.

Family marked what would have been the 32nd birthday of Kierra Coles, a USPS worker missing nearly 6 years from Chatham in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A family marked another birthday since a postal worker went missing Tuesday.

Kierra Coles would have turned 32 this year.

She went missing nearly six years ago in Chatham, at 81st Street and Vernon Avenue.

"I want my daughter home. It's a struggle getting up every day without my child, knowing where she's at. Is she safe?" one family member said.

Coles was three months pregnant when she disappeared.

A few years ago, police released video of her visiting an ATM. That was her last known movement.

The U.S. Postal Inspection service is offering a $25,000 reward in the case.