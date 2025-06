Fatal crash closes SB lanes of Route 394 in Sauk Village, Illinois State Police say

Illinois State Police investigate a deadly crash on Illinois Route 394 in Sauk Village.

Illinois State Police investigate a deadly crash on Illinois Route 394 in Sauk Village.

Illinois State Police investigate a deadly crash on Illinois Route 394 in Sauk Village.

Illinois State Police investigate a deadly crash on Illinois Route 394 in Sauk Village.

SAUK VILLAGE< Ill. (WLS) -- A fatal crash has closed lanes on Illinois Route 394 in Sauk Village Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes just north of Steger Road in Sauk Village.

All southbound lanes are closed to traffic and are expected to remain closed for several hours, ISP said.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map