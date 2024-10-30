FDA expands recall of Dynacare baby powder, sent to IL, IN, WI, due to possible asbestos risk

CHICAGO -- A major baby powder recall is growing.

The Food and Drug administration has expanded a recall of Dynacare baby powder, made by the Dynarex Corporation.

The recall expansion is due to recent tests that indicate the possible risk of asbestos.

The FDA said the recall is now affecting products in 35 states, up from just 12 states in September.

The company said it has stopped the distribution of the products, and is investigating to determine what caused the contamination of the talc.

The product was sent to distributors on or after Jan. 18 in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, among other states. It was also sold on Amazon.

There have not been any illnesses to date, the FDA said.

Visit FDA.gov for more information.