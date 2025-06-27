Immigration rights groups are demanding that federal charges against Alejandro Orellana be dropped.

Demonstrators to hold protest against ICE at Federal Plaza on Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another protest against ICE is expected to get underway in downtown Chicago on Friday afternoon.

Immigration rights groups are demanding that federal charges against Alejandro Orellana be dropped.

Orellana was arrested earlier this month in Los Angeles after a protest against ICE raids.

Friday's protest is happening at Federal Plaza around noon.

Those protest plans come as Illinois Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi is expected to introduce a bill that would limit military deployments against peaceful protests.

The proposed legislation comes after President Donald Trump's decision to deploy the National Guard to Los Angeles and his threats to ramp up ICE enforcement in Chicago.

The proposed bill would make it harder for any president to send in active-duty troops without a formal request from state leaders.

