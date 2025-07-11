Ferret fans, meet Uncle Iroh: Greater Chicago Ferret Association joins 'Forever Home Friday'

This week's "Forever Home Friday" featured a furry friend with plenty of personality - and a name inspired by a beloved animated character. Uncle Iroh, a friendly ferret from the Greater Chicago Ferret Association, made a live appearance on ABC7 alongside Margaret Musiel, a longtime volunteer and board member with the nonprofit shelter.

Musiel shared tips for adopting ferrets, volunteering with the organization, and what to know before bringing home one of these curious critters.

"Ferrets can make wonderful pets, but they definitely need time, space, and lots of enrichment," Musiel said.

The shelter, based in the Chicagoland area, is currently looking for forever homes for several adoptable ferrets. They're also seeking volunteers and donations to continue their rescue and education efforts.

For more on Uncle Iroh and the Greater Chicago Ferret Association, click here.