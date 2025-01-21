24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
House explodes in Bolingbrook; fire department investigating

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, January 21, 2025 12:44AM
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A house exploded in the south suburbs on Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

The Bolingbrook Fire Department said someone inside a home in the 100-block of Oxford Drive reported hearing an explosion and seeing a fire around 4:45 p.m.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene and quickly extinguished a small fire.

The explosion significantly damaged the home, which authorities deemed unsafe to enter.

No injuries were reported.

The Bolingbrook Fire Department is investigating the cause of the explosion.

Further information was not immediately available.

