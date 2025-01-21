House explodes in Bolingbrook; fire department investigating

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A house exploded in the south suburbs on Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

The Bolingbrook Fire Department said someone inside a home in the 100-block of Oxford Drive reported hearing an explosion and seeing a fire around 4:45 p.m.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene and quickly extinguished a small fire.

The explosion significantly damaged the home, which authorities deemed unsafe to enter.

No injuries were reported.

The Bolingbrook Fire Department is investigating the cause of the explosion.

Further information was not immediately available.