Fire erupts at petroleum storage facility in Forest View

FORESTVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A fire broke out at an oil storage facility Friday in the southwest suburbs.

The fire happened at the Petroleum Fuel and Terminal Company site on South Harlem Avenue in Forest View.

The location is along the Stevenson Expressway.

Emergency crews were on the scene of the reported fire.

There were no injuries reported and no evacuation orders in place.

The is a breaking new story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.