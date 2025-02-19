24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Nevada school district no longer considering fired CPS CEO Pedro Martinez

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, February 19, 2025 10:57AM
Nevada school district no longer considering fired CPS CEO Martinez
Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez is out of the running for the Clark County School District superintendent job.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez is out of the running for a job in Nevada.

Clark County's Public School Board voted to remove him from the list of candidates for superintendent Tuesday night.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The Chicago Board of Education voted to fire Martinez in December after he refused to take out a high interest loan that Mayor Brandon Johnson wanted.

RELATED | Mayor Brandon Johnson's interim Chicago Board of Education votes to fire CPS CEO Pedro Martinez

Martinez will remain on the job for CPS through the end of this school year.

READ ALSO | Fired CPS CEO Pedro Martinez's restraining order stays amid CTU negotiations

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW