Nevada school district no longer considering fired CPS CEO Pedro Martinez

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez is out of the running for a job in Nevada.

Clark County's Public School Board voted to remove him from the list of candidates for superintendent Tuesday night.

The Chicago Board of Education voted to fire Martinez in December after he refused to take out a high interest loan that Mayor Brandon Johnson wanted.

Martinez will remain on the job for CPS through the end of this school year.

