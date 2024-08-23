WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Six Flags Great America preparing for annual 'Fright Fest' with new haunted houses, scare zones

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, August 23, 2024 1:55AM
Six Flags preparing for annual 'Fright Fest' with new haunted houses
Six Flags Great America in Gurnee is preparing for its 33rd annual "Fright Fest" with new themed haunted houses and scare zones.

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- With the summer season winding down, Six Flags Great America is already looking ahead to its 33rd Fall Fright Fest.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

This year's event at the Gurnee amusement park will include five haunted houses and nine so-called "Scare Zones".

Three of the haunted houses will debut with themes from popular series, including "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," "Stranger Things," and the "SAW" franchise.

SEE ALSO | Six Flags Great America to build new roller coaster Wrath of Rakshasa with beyond vertical drop

"Fright Fest" will run on weekends at Great America on select nights from September 14 until November 3.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW