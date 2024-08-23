Six Flags Great America preparing for annual 'Fright Fest' with new haunted houses, scare zones

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- With the summer season winding down, Six Flags Great America is already looking ahead to its 33rd Fall Fright Fest.

This year's event at the Gurnee amusement park will include five haunted houses and nine so-called "Scare Zones".

Three of the haunted houses will debut with themes from popular series, including "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," "Stranger Things," and the "SAW" franchise.

"Fright Fest" will run on weekends at Great America on select nights from September 14 until November 3.

