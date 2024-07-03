Delta Airlines flight to Amsterdam diverts to JFK Airport due to spoiled food onboard

The Delta flight to Amsterdam diverted to NYC after it was found that a portion of the on-board food was spoiled.

The Delta flight to Amsterdam diverted to NYC after it was found that a portion of the on-board food was spoiled.

The Delta flight to Amsterdam diverted to NYC after it was found that a portion of the on-board food was spoiled.

The Delta flight to Amsterdam diverted to NYC after it was found that a portion of the on-board food was spoiled.

NEW YORK CITY -- Delta Airlines says a flight from Detroit to Amsterdam had to divert to JFK Airport early Wednesday morning because a portion of the in-flight meal service was spoiled.

The flight, DL136, DTW-AMS, A330 with 277 customers onboard, landed safely at around 4 a.m.

Medical crews were at the airport to treat any sick passengers and crew members. It is not yet known how many people consumed the food.

Delta is investigating how the food was spoiled.

They released a statement saying: "Delta flight 126 from Detroit to Amsterdam diverted to New York's JFK early Wednesday morning after it was discovered that a portion of the in-flight meal service was spoiled.

Medical crews were on-site to meet the aircraft and treat any affected passengers and crew members. Delta teams will immediately work to gather information into how this incident occurred. This is not the service Delta is known for and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels."