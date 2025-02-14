Water main break floods roads in Skokie, prompts boil water order and e-learning: LIVE

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A water main break is flooding roads has prompted a boil order and school and e-learning in north suburban Skokie on Friday morning.

A water main break is causing Skokie flooding on Friday morning. A boil order and street closures are in effect.

The village of Skokie said the water main break happened around 5:15 a.m. at East Prairie Road and Emerson Street.

A boil water order is in effect, and Skokie police said roads are closed due to the water main break.

McCormick Boulevard from Dempster Street to Golf Road and East Prairie Road from Church Street to Golf Road are closed to traffic. Police asked people to avoid the area.

Niles Township District 219 sent a letter to parents and guardians, saying all D219 schools except Bridges Transition Transition Center will be closed and will have an e-learning day on Friday.

The water main break comes amid frigid temperatures in the Chicago area.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.