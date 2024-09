Focus on fitness and health during Hispanic Heritage Month

Members of a local running group called Venados Running Club and owner of a Chicago aerial yoga studio talk fitness.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News is celebrating Hispanic heritage month with getting the body moving with featuring members of a local running group called Venados Running Club and owner of a Chicago aerial yoga studio. Ruby Negrete and Lucy Negrete spoke about exploring body liberation through exercise and the power found in creating a body positive fitness environment.

To learn more about the running club, click here.

We are honoring the rich culture and contributions of Hispanic communities in wellness and fitness.

To schedule a session at AIR Aerial Fitness South Loop. click here.