Chicago women trying to change statistics for Black moms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a frightening statistic: In Chicago, Black moms are six times more likely to die a year after giving birth, than moms of other races are.

May is Maternal Health Awareness Month, and some Chicago women are working to change those numbers.

ABC7 Chicago's new series, "Black Moms Rising," takes a look at women choosing to take control of their birth story.

"Moms that I've talked to that aren't Black, life or death has not always seemed to be like the main concern. But, when talking to Black moms, that's a big thing," Nkoya Kidd said.

A second daughter was a second chance for Kidd to have a birth story free of trauma, after enduring fear and depression with her first baby.

"I got a chance to remind myself of how powerful I really am," Kidd said. "I could do it; I could conquer that fear."

With daily affirmations of her ability to give birth, she said her mental confidence changed the experience, when newborn baby Nyla opened her eyes.

"We often forget that affirmations are self-driven," said Ashley Pittman, a licensed clinical professional counselor. "It counteracts those negative beliefs that one may have about themselves. And sometimes that's the only accessible thing that one may have."

Kidd's doula, Kemeera Nimahat, was a crucial part in Kidd's journey, by helping her reinforce a positive mentality and educating her in what a healthy birth story should look like.

"It's like the declaration of this is my story. I have a right to have a healthy birth; I have a right to have respectful care. Be bold and be confident in that. I think that really is kind of at the core of it. And then, of course, like the work that we do as doulas (and) the communities that we create with one another, like, you know, from doula to client, and then like connecting clients to one another, I do think all of that plays a part." Nimahat said.

A 2023 report by the March of Dimes shows one in three moms experience a traumatizing birth, leading to mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, psychosis and post-traumatic stress disorder. A majority of mothers go untreated.

It affects Black women even more.

"Pregnancy is lonely," Kidd said. "The world just doesn't seem to like roll out the red carpet for us, right?"

It's why people like April Threatt make moms the stars by creating a village that celebrates them.

The maternal mental health coordinator for Sista Afya, a mental health service organization, throws monthly showers teaching Black moms how to live past birth traumas.

"You live by believing in yourself and your capabilities of being a mom," Threatt said.

Some women are rewriting what it means to give life.

Now Kidd is turning the page on her success with her children's color books, so Nyla has the confidence to write her own story.

"I really accomplished it; I wanted a happy, peaceful pregnancy, and I got just that. I got everything I wanted," Kidd said.

Pittman said the process of dissecting birth trauma often begins with therapy.

But just 4% of therapists across the country are Black, emphasizing there's more work to be done.