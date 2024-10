Forever Home: Adopt 'Jaiden'

On Friday, October 4, 2024, "Jaiden," a two-month-old dog was featured. She's currently being cared for at the Anderson Humane in South Elgin, IL. Per Greg Mucha, with Anderson Humane, "Jaiden" has perfect pet potential. Anyone interested in adopting Jaiden or another animal email info@ahconnects.org or call staff members at 847-697-2880 ext. 0.