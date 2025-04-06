24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Serious Dan Ryan Expressway crash shuts down outbound lanes on South Side: ISP

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, April 6, 2025 10:26AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A serious Dan Ryan Expressway crash is impacting traffic on Chicago's South Side on Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Interstate 94 at 87th Street. All outbound lanes are shut down.

Illinois State Police say at least three vehicles were involved in the South Side crash.

ABC7 is working to find out the conditions of the victims.

It is unknown what led up to the crash or when the expressway will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

