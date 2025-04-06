24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Serious wrong-way crash shuts down westbound I-390 in DuPage County: Illinois State Police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, April 6, 2025 11:38AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

ITASCA, Ill. (WLS) -- A serious wrong-way crash is impacting traffic in DuPage County on Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened on westbound Interstate 390, near Meacham Road in Itasca, just after 3 a.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The crash caused life-threatening injuries, ISP confirmed. Authorities did not immediately say how many people were hut.

All westbound lanes are closed at the scene, and traffic is being diverted off Meacham Road.

ISP said the crash scene is active, and closures are expected to remain in place for some time.

What led up to the crash and how many vehicles were involved was not immediately clear.

SEE ALSO | Deadly Dan Ryan Expressway crash shuts down outbound lanes on South Side

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW