Serious wrong-way crash shuts down westbound I-390 in DuPage County: Illinois State Police

ITASCA, Ill. (WLS) -- A serious wrong-way crash is impacting traffic in DuPage County on Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened on westbound Interstate 390, near Meacham Road in Itasca, just after 3 a.m.

The crash caused life-threatening injuries, ISP confirmed. Authorities did not immediately say how many people were hut.

All westbound lanes are closed at the scene, and traffic is being diverted off Meacham Road.

ISP said the crash scene is active, and closures are expected to remain in place for some time.

What led up to the crash and how many vehicles were involved was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.