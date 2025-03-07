Ex-suburban Boy Scouts leader accused of sexually assaulting 5 minors over 14 years appears in court

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- Michael Farris, 84, is accused of sexually assaulting at least five minors.

Farris, who is facing 90 counts of sexual assault and sexual abuse, appeared at the Kane County Courthouse on Friday morning.

Investigators say when Farris was arrested, he admitted to sexually assaulting and abusing multiple people, bringing the possible known total to about 10 victims.

The Kane County state's attorney says the victims' ages range between 13 and 17 years old.

The abuse is alleged to have happened within a 15-year span, close to the suspect's home in Montgomery.

In one instance, a minor alleged he was enticed to inside Farris' home after coming over to shovel snow.

Prosecutors say Farris had been a member of a local train club and Scouting America.

Prosecutors believe there may be more victims and are urging them to come forward.

A preliminary hearing is set for April.