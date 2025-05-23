Fired Bolingbrook teacher facing charges for 'physical contact' with teenage student: police

Brian Finn and two other Valley View School District were fired following an internal investigation earlier this month.

VVSD says the Bolingbrook Police Department is investigating a former Brooks Middle School staffer's alleged inappropriate conduct with a student.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A former south suburban middle school teacher is facing charges for alleged "physical contact" with a teenage student, police said.

Bolingbrook police said detectives obtained an arrest warrant for two counts of battery on Thursday for 61-year-old Lockport man Brian Finn.

Police started investigating Finn on April 8, when they received a report that he had been engaged in inappropriate communication with a 14-year-old Valley View School District student.

The warrant alleges that Finn "knowingly, without legal justification by any means, made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature with the minor," police said.

At the time, Finn was a music teacher at Brooks Middle School, police said. However, he was fired on May 5 following an internal investigation.

Two other VVSD employees were also fired following the district's investigation, but no criminal charges have been filed against either of them, police said.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

