Former Chicago Bears player Buster Skrine wanted by Canadian police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, May 10, 2024 1:28AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police in Canada are searching for a former Chicago Bears football player.

Daryl Frank "Buster" Skrine Jr. was arrested last year at Toronto's Pearson International airport on fraud charges.

Last month, Skrine was freed on bond with a GPS monitoring system.

He failed to appear in court on Monday. His monitor has since gone offline.

Skrine played for the Bears as a cornerback from 2019 to 2020.

