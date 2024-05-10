Former Chicago Bears player Buster Skrine wanted by Canadian police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police in Canada are searching for a former Chicago Bears football player.

Daryl Frank "Buster" Skrine Jr. was arrested last year at Toronto's Pearson International airport on fraud charges.

Last month, Skrine was freed on bond with a GPS monitoring system.

He failed to appear in court on Monday. His monitor has since gone offline.

Skrine played for the Bears as a cornerback from 2019 to 2020.