Former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson says city should keep ShotSpotter

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, August 15, 2024 2:47AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson criticized the city's decision to stop using ShotSpotter at a Wednesday night meeting.

Johnson addressed the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability Wednesday night and spoke about ShotSpotter.

The City of Chicago plans to stop using the gun detection technology on Sept. 22.

Johnson called that choice mind-boggling.

"Everything the city has to bear, brings to bear to stop gun violence in this city, we should be willing to do. Everyone in this auditorium deserves to fee safe and to be safe," he said.

The city declined to respond to Johnson's comments.

