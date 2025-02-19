Former Cook County assistant state's attorneys found not guilty of misconduct

Former Cook County Assistant State's Attorneys Nicolas Turtenko and Andrew Horvat have been found not guilty of charges for work as prosecutors.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two former assistant Cook County state's attorneys were found not guilty of misconduct charges Wednesday.

The trial was unprecedented. It was the first time assistant Cook County state's attorneys were criminally charged for their work as prosecutors, and they say their acquittals prove they should never have been charged in the first place.

There was a simple handshake for Nicolas Trutenko and Andrew Horvat after their legal victory. A visiting judge found them not guilty of misconduct in the trial of Jackie Wilson whose murder conviction was overturned after he spent 36 years in prison.

Trutenko, who first prosecuted the case in 1982, has always maintained his innocence.

"I would not do things differently," Trutenko said. "I'm proud of the way we prosecuted this case."

"He has had this hanging over his head for the last three years," Ekl said. "It never should have happened."

Jackie Wilson was convicted in his first trial because of a confession, which was later determined to have been coerced by infamous former Police Sergeant Jon Burge. Wilson was clearly disappointed with the verdict in favor of the prosecutor who first sent him to prison.

"For the state of Illinois and the people of Chicago, I'm gonna make this simple and clear. No justice, no m*****f****** peace. Let's go," Wilson said.

Judge Daniel Shanes clearly understood the importance of this ruling, saying in court, "Everything in this case is unprecedented and extraordinary."

The special prosecutor appointed to handle the case, Lawrence Oliver, said he disagrees with the verdict.

"Make no mistake about it. We felt we met our burden beyond a reasonable doubt," Oliver said.

Oliver said this may not be over. He plans to study the 53-page ruling looking for any legal issues he believes the judge was mistaken on.