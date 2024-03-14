Police torture victim wrongfully convicted of killing 2 CPD officers receives $17M settlement

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A wrongfully convicted man who spent 36 years in prison for the 1982 murders of two Chicago police officers will receive a $17 million settlement.

Jackie Wilson was exonerated for the murders.

The courts found Wilson was tortured into confessing by police officers under former sergeant Jon Burge.

Wilson was also the victim of alleged misconduct by prosecutors. He was eventually exonerated.

The Cook County Board approved a settlement Thursday, ending his civil rights lawsuit.

