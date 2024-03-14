Police torture victim wrongfully convicted of killing 2 CPD officers receives $17M settlement

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A wrongfully convicted man who spent 36 years in prison for the 1982 murders of two Chicago police officers will receive a $17 million settlement.
Jackie Wilson was exonerated for the murders.
The courts found Wilson was tortured into confessing by police officers under former sergeant Jon Burge.
RELATED | 2 ex-prosecutors on trial after man wrongfully convicted of killing 2 Chicago police officers
Wilson was also the victim of alleged misconduct by prosecutors. He was eventually exonerated.
The Cook County Board approved a settlement Thursday, ending his civil rights lawsuit.
READ MORE | Police torture victim sues Chicago, former mayor, police officials and prosecutors