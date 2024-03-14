WATCH LIVE

Police torture victim wrongfully convicted of killing 2 CPD officers receives $17M settlement

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 14, 2024 6:26PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A wrongfully convicted man who spent 36 years in prison for the 1982 murders of two Chicago police officers will receive a $17 million settlement.

Jackie Wilson was exonerated for the murders.

The courts found Wilson was tortured into confessing by police officers under former sergeant Jon Burge.

RELATED | 2 ex-prosecutors on trial after man wrongfully convicted of killing 2 Chicago police officers

Wilson was also the victim of alleged misconduct by prosecutors. He was eventually exonerated.

The Cook County Board approved a settlement Thursday, ending his civil rights lawsuit.

READ MORE | Police torture victim sues Chicago, former mayor, police officials and prosecutors

