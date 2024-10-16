Foxtrot to reopen its third location Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The third Foxtrot store will reopen in Wicker Park on Thursday.

The high-end grocery store abruptly closed its doors in the spring.

The closure of Foxtrot, along with its sister company Dom's last April, came as a shock to everyone, including the company's nearly 1,000 employees, many of whom reported being fired mid-shift. A class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of many of them shortly after.

On Thursday, Wicker Park customers can enjoy a free coffee from 6 to 10 a.m., no purchase necessary at 1722 W Division Street.

They will also celebrate with happy hours on October 18 and 19 from 3 to 7 p.m., featuring $4 draft pours and $7 wine pours.

Foxtrot's Old Town, Wrigleyville and Willis Tower locations are all slated to welcome back customers by the end of the year, with the company's stated goal being to reopen 11 stores between Chicago and Dallas by next spring.

